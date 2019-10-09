There's a new Backstreet Girl in town, and her name is Saoirse Reign Carter.

Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, welcomed their second child — a baby girl — last week, and the father of two just revealed his daughter's beautiful name.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, Kitt and baby Saoirse that appears to have been taken just moments after his baby girl was born. He also wrote a sweet message to his "warrior" wife, who has been open about suffering multiple miscarriages over the years.

"To my incredibly strong wife...For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness. Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point," he wrote. "I’ll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted."

"So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you," he continued.

Before conceiving son Odin, now 3, Kitt lost a pregnancy in 2015, then suffered another miscarriage in 2018 when their son was 2. When they announced their rainbow baby last May, the couple — and their son — were clearly overjoyed.

After that, Carter shared several sweet pregnancy moments with fans as he and his wife waited to meet baby No. 2.

They even posed for a stunning pregnancy photo shoot with Us Weekly.

Last week, the Backstreet Boys singer gave fans their first glimpse at his little princess, captioning the post, "Daddy's little girl."

Saoirse shares a middle name with her older brother, who is clearly excited for big brother duty.

Carter is the second Backstreet Boy to have a little girl and joins band mate AJ McLean — who has two young daughters — in the "daddy of a daughter" crew. Since the other three band members have sons, we're guessing that Saoirse will have plenty of protective Backstreet buddies to watch over her as she grows up!