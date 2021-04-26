Nick Carter shares health update on newborn baby

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is sharing an update on his newborn baby’s health.

“Ok everyone I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better. Carter, 41, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon,” Carter promised. “Thank you again for all your love.”

Carter asked for "prayers and good thoughts" after he and wife Lauren Kitt, 37, welcomed their third child last week.

“Sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it,” he revealed. “We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

Carter also shared an Instagram photo of himself in a surgical cap and scrubs, looking visibly distressed.

“Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby,” he captioned the image.

The couple, who are also parents to Odin, 5, and 18-month-old Saoirse, announced in January that they were expecting a third child after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises,” Carter wrote on Instagram at the time.

In February, the boy band member shared a sonogram after returning from a doctor’s appointment. Carter explained in the text that Kitt's pregnancy was considered high-risk.

“Thank God this little baby is strong,” he wrote. “We’re so close. Trying to keep a stress free and happy home is so important, especially with the high risk. I never knew that being a father and provider to these little lives would be the most important and great job of my life.”