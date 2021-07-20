Nick Cannon is giving fans a look at what his life as a father looks like.

The “Masked Singer” host shared several pictures and videos of him with his kids on his Instagram story on Monday.

In one photo, Cannon, holds one of his daughters, who is not identified, in a baby carrier while they look at each other. In a video, he puts headphones on two babies while a turntable is placed in front of them.

“DJ Z-MIX & DJ Z-illy Dollaz!!!” he wrote. While not specified, the babies could be the twins he and professional DJ Abby De La Rosa had in June after an April announcement that she was pregnant.

Another picture features a baby with his eyes closed and arms behind his head.

“Introducing ZEN Scott Cannon aka ‘Z Chillin,’” the text on the picture reads, indicating the baby is son Zen, whom he reportedly had in June when rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott gave birth.

Other images capture Cannon at a piano with his daughter, as well as playing with giant bubbles with his son. There are also shots of multiple siblings together, as well as Cannon flying a kite with his daughter and sitting on a playground with his own mother.

Cannon, 40, has a total of seven kids, four of whom he’s welcomed in an seven-month period. In addition to Zen and the twins he had with De La Rosa, he and Brittany Bell became parents to gave birth to a girl named Powerful Queen Cannon last December. The couple is already parents to son a son named Golden "Sagon" Cannon, born in 2017.

Cannon also has another set of twins, including 10-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife singer Mariah Carey.

Cannon has said he’s happy to expand his family.

"I'm having these kids on purpose," he said earlier this month on Power 106 Los Angeles. "I don't have no accident!"

"Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't," he added.