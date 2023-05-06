Nick Cannon shares why he prefers his kids' moms to announce their pregnancies 

When it comes to announcing a pregnancy, Nick Cannon said he always lets his kids' mothers decide how they want to share the news.

“I’m never the one that’s out there talking about it. As we know when dealing with that, women have to be delicate,” Cannon, who shares 12 kids with six different women, said on "Big Boy’s Neighborhood."

“I’ve been on the other side of that, when someone may announce something a little too soon and it’s not a successful pregnancy and that’s painful," he continued. "That’s harsh, where you’re excited for two months and want to tell everybody and something that last month or that first trimester, something goes (wrong) — and that pain, that pain is just as intense, especially for certain people who have never had children."

Cannon, 42, said he's become all too familiar with that type of pain.

“I’ve experienced a lot of miscarriages, more than probably the average man because I’ve got more kids than the average man,” he explained. “That pain is just — I don’t want to compare pain, but you feel that pain, as most women would probably share — you can’t say when your child was your child and when your child wasn’t your child.”

Due to the kids that he's lost, Cannon said he's been very "delicate" when announcing a new baby's arrival. He explained that the right time to announce is always when the mother feels "comfortable" doing so.

“If you want to announce after two weeks, alright, I’m going to take this journey with you," he added. "If you want to wait until the first trimester, then I’m with you."

“Some people had babies and had a peaceful pregnancy without saying, ‘Oh, this is Nick Cannon’s baby.’ And in the announcement it’s like, ‘Oh yeah.’ I allow everyone to have their process and I support it," he said.

Cannon, who recently said he would've liked to welcome a baby with his ex-girlfriend Christina Milian, has openly talked about a miscarriage he's experienced in the past.

In December 2021, he revealed his 5-month-old son, Zen, whom he welcomed with model Alyssa Scott, had died of brain cancer.

“It’s tough," he said of the experience on “The Nick Cannon Show.”

However, a year later, Cannon and Scott were able to welcome their daughter, Hope Marie. After giving birth, Scott said she could feel Zen's presence in the room because she saw a meteor shower on her way to the hospital and saw fireworks outside her room.