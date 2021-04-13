Twinning! Nick Cannon is set to become the father of twins for the second time.

DJ Abby De La Rosa broke the news over the weekend when she posted a series of photos from her maternity photo shoot with the "Masked Singer" host. In one shot, the expectant mother poses in a pearl chest piece and white skirt with a high slit that reveals her baby bump.

Cannon, 40, appears by her side wearing black pants and no shirt. The pair are expecting twin sons, and De La Rosa called them her "miracle babies" in the caption.

"Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy," she wrote.

In a second post, the DJ shared a video of her and Cannon posing lovingly outside.

"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both," she wrote.

In the final photo, De La Rosa stands with her hand on her baby bump and holds onto Cannon, who has his back to the camera.

This will be the second set of twins for Cannon, who shares son Moroccan and daughter Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The former couple often lovingly refer to the 9-year-old twins by their nicknames, Roc and Roe, and Cannon told Variety last year that he and his ex have worked to stay on good terms for the sake of their kids.

“It just made us say, ‘Let’s co-exist for the betterment of our children.’ We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be,” he said. “And that’s where we are to this day.”

Cannon also has two children with model Brittany Bell: a 3-year-old son, Golden, and a 4-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen, who was born in December.

Cannon has not posted about the news on his own social media channels. A representative for the TV host did not return TODAY's request for comment.