The lesson Nia Vardalos is teaching her daughter: 'You don't owe anybody anything'

share tweet pin email

Actress Nia Vardalos' daughter is already learning a very valuable lesson at home: Personal boundaries matter.

During a visit to Megyn Kelly TODAY, Vardalos spoke about the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein following allegations of sexual harassment and assault — and what she's hoping parents will teach children about respect.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Why Nia Vardalos believes in ghosts and never has food guilt Play Video - 3:13 Why Nia Vardalos believes in ghosts and never has food guilt Play Video - 3:13

“We talk about it a lot. No means no," Vardalos told Megyn Kelly TODAY about the conversations she has with her 11-year-old daughter, Ilaria. "You don’t owe anybody anything."

Vardalos comments come in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, in which more than two dozen actresses accused the producer of sexual harassment or assault. (“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," his spokesperson said in a statement.)

“Here’s what I would love to be able to say. I would love to stop talking about this if only all of you would talk to your sons about this," said Vardalos, who is currently starring in "Tiny Beautiful Things," a play at the Public Theater in New York City. "If you can’t control your urges, you shouldn’t be in society."