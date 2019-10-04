San Jose Sharks star Erik Karlsson missed his team’s season-opening game on Wednesday for the best possible reason: His wife wife Melinda gave birth to a girl, more than a year after they had a stillborn son.

The six-time NHL All-Star star announced the addition to their family Thursday on Instagram.

“To my beautiful wife for doing everything in her power to bring our beautiful little baby girl in to this world, never have I met a more determined or stronger person than you,” he wrote alongside a photo him, Melinda and their baby. “It hasn’t been easy but after the rain finally our little rainbow arrived. Love you both more than I could ever imagine.”

The couple married in 2017 and in March 2018 had a stillborn baby, weeks before he was due.

The Sharks, who lost their opener to the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1, were happy for Karlsson and Melinda.

Daddy Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nAdGK9iQgY — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 4, 2019

"Daddy Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo," the team wrote on its Twitter page, playfully referencing the earworm tune "Baby Shark."

After having a stillborn son last year, Karlsson released a statement on Twitter.

“At this extremely difficult time it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but we know one day we’ll get there," he wrote. "We would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received and also for respecting our privacy and the process we need to go through now,” the statement read.

“We feel very lucky to be Axels parents. Even though he was stillborn, we know we will hold him again one day under different circumstances and the joy he gave us will be with us forever.”