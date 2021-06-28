NHL star David Pastrnak reveals heartbreaking loss of newborn son

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak announced the death of his newborn son in an emotional Instagram post early Monday morning.

Pastrnak, 25, did not share the cause of death for Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who was born on June 17 and died on June 23.

"We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON," Pastrnak wrote. "You will be loved FOREVER."

Pastrnak asked for privacy as the family goes through "heartbreaking times." This was Pastrnak's only child with girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson.

Pastrnak and Rohlsson announced in a sweet gender reveal in January that they were expecting a baby boy.

Teammates and other hockey players reached out with messages of love and support.

"So sorry to hear," commented Max Talbot, a retired hockey player who once played for the Bruins.

"I am so sorry for you guys brother," wrote Oliver Kylington, a defensemen for the Calgary Flames.

The Boston Bruins also shared a message supporting the family.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca's son, Viggo," wrote the team in a statement posted on social media. "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time."

The National Hockey League Player's Association also shared their "deepest condolences."

Pastrnak, who is known as Pasta by fans, has played on the Boston Bruins since 2014. A prolific player, he has broken multiple records and has scored 200 regular-season goals in his seven-year career. Pastrnak has also played in two All-Star Games and was named the 2020 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

