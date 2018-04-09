NFL star Matt Ryan and wife bring twins home from NICU, talk pregnancy troubles

share tweet pin email

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife, Sarah, are happy to have their infant twins at home after revealing the boys spent more than a month in the NICU when they were born prematurely in February.

Sarah opened up on Instagram Sunday about a difficult pregnancy in which she went on bed rest on Jan. 9. Six weeks later, she gave birth to twins Marshall and Johnny at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.

"They were small but tough and fought their way through their time in the NICU to get strong enough to come home,'' Sarah wrote. "To say that having Marshall and Johnny at home is a dream come true for Matt and I would be putting it mildly."

Marshall spent five weeks in the NICU and Johnny came home after six weeks, Sarah wrote.

"We are so grateful for our family and friends who we couldn’t have gotten through this journey without,'' she wrote. "And we thank everyone/all of you who checked in on us over these past few months. We so appreciate it."

Matt Ryan, 32, also posted an adorable shot of the twins, with one of them looking like an wide receiver ready for a pass from dad.

"Welcome our boys Marshall and Johnny,'' he wrote.

The Ryans announced in November on Instagram that they were expecting twins with a balloon in the shape of a "2," which also happens to be Ryan's jersey number. The couple first met at Boston College, where he was a football star and she was a basketball standout, before tying the knot in 2011.

They are excited to move forward with their two boys at home after some difficult months.

"Now after a lack in posting I will be flooding your timelines with baby photos,'' Sarah wrote. "Exactly what I said I would never do!"

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.