Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

In a moving tweet earlier this week, New Orleans Saints tackle Jermon Bushrod announced his newborn daughter has died.

"My heart has been broken," Bushrod said in his post. "My baby girl, Jordyn Lynn Bushrod, passed away Thursday, October 18th. She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally."

Since the announcement, more than two thousand fans have commented on the post, offering words of support and sharing stories of their own experiences with the heartbreak of infant loss.

"I am so very sorry to hear this," said one fan. "Your faith has touched so many others so many times. I pray now that you and your family rely on that faith to get you through this very difficult time. May He comfort and heal your heart."

"I am so sorry for your loss," one mother shared. "I lost my daughter last year at 31 weeks...the pain of losing your child is like no other."

"This is tragic," said another fan. "Grieve as long as you need as the pain is unspeakable, but know this, you will see her again. You will hold her again. Let your heart soon be full of anticipation."

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

Bushrod married wife Jessica Mendez in 2012. The couple has two other children, a son and a daughter. A representative of BG Sports Enterprises, which represents Bushrod, told TODAY the family has offered no additional statement at this time.