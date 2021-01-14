Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Barbie's Maya Angelou doll will be available for purchase at Target starting on January 14. Getty Images/ Mattel

Barbie has announced the latest historical icon to be honored in the inspiring women series.

Dr. Maya Angelou, the poet and author who frequently wrote about civil rights and racism, died in 2014 at age 86, but her works, such as her renowned autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," continue to inspire readers. Mattel said paying tribute to Angelou's legacy was important.

"(Mattel) knows children's early childhood experiences shape what they imagine to be possible, so it's important that all girls not only see themselves reflected in product and content, but to also see role models who've come before them," the company said in a press release.

They also announced a commitment to women of color in the series. "In 2021 and going forward, more than 50% of global role models featured will be Black, Indigenous and women of color."