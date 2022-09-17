Ohio mom charged after her second infant dies from co-sleeping

One year after the death of her first child, an Ohio woman is being charged following the death of her of her six-week-old as a result of co-sleeping.

In a statement to TODAY, Amy Clausing, an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, said mother Brooke Hunter of Cincinnati is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge and a second charge of child endangerment.

Clausing said Hunter's child died on June 22, almost exactly one year after another infant of Hunter's died from co-sleeping as well.

The first time, Hunter was warned about the risks involved with co-sleeping, Clausing said, adding that "charges are rarely filed in these circumstances."

"However, Ms. Hunter was specifically warned after the first incident about the dangers of co-sleeping," Clausing said. "It is because of that first incident that the death was ruled a homicide and these charges were filed."

Clausing said involuntary manslaughter is a felony of the first degree and carries a maximum possible sentence of 11 years in prison.

Clausing said that a warrant has been issued for Hunter's arrest but she was not in custody as of Friday evening.

It was not immediately clear if Hunter has legal representation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highly recommends against co-sleeping with infants under a year old as it poses serious risks.

According to the CDC, nearly 3,400 babies die unexpectedly in the U.S. every year in their sleep. Accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed are amongst the most commonly reported types of sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID).