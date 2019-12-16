Bobbie revealed her 18 bestselling beauty favorites for the holidays! 

Here are the top baby names of the decade

Some names just have staying power.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Kerry Breen

The Social Security Administration's list of the top baby names of the decade is out.

For boys, classic names like Noah, Liam, and Jacob — all of which were among the most popular names of the previous decade — top the list, with Noah rising from the 20th-most-popular name to the top name in just a few years.

For girls, the most popular names included Emma, Sophia, and Olivia. All three were in the top 20 most popular names during the 2000s, but all rose to the top of the list.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The SSA's list comes from analyzing the names of the more than 35 million babies born between 2010 and 2018. It ranks the 200 most popular names for both boys and girls.

Among the spoilers for boys: Jayden and Mason broke into the top 20. And for girls, new names included Harper, Evelyn, and Addison.

Popular baby boy names included Noah and Liam. Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

Top Boy Names of the 2010s

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Jacob
  4. Mason
  5. William
  6. Ethan
  7. Michael
  8. Alexander
  9. James
  10. Elijah
  11. Daniel
  12. Benjamin
  13. Aiden
  14. Jayden
  15. Logan
  16. Matthew
  17. Daivd
  18. Joseph
  19. Lucas
  20. Jackson

Top Girl Names of the 2010s

  1. Emma
  2. Sophia
  3. Olivia
  4. Isabella
  5. Ava
  6. Mia
  7. Abigail
  8. Emily
  9. Madison
  10. Charlotte
  11. Elizabeth
  12. Amelia
  13. Chloe
  14. Ella
  15. Evelyn
  16. Avery
  17. Sofia
  18. Harper
  19. Grace
  20. Addison
Some of the popular names are beloved classics, while others are fresh and modern. Thanasis Zovoilis / Getty Images

According to the SSA, the most popular names "were taken from a universe that includes 18,133,841 male births and 17,316,359 female births." Data was collected from babies born during 2010 to 2018, which the Administration describes as "a good indication of the ultimate rankings for the complete decade."

For the full list ranking the 200 most popular baby names, go to the Social Security Administration's website.

Top baby names predicted for 2020

Nov. 13, 201901:47
Kerry Breen