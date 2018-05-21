share tweet pin email

These infant brothers showed only minutes after they were born that they are the happiest when they're together.

Baby boys Caleb and Weston Lyman were captured in a heartwarming scene following their birth on Feb. 25 that showed them crying before immediately calming down when a nurse moved them so that their heads were touching each other.

"Having a child in the first place is an emotional experience anyway, so seeing my boys comfort each other and seeing that they're already friends, that was really cool,'' the boys' father, Dane Lyman, 28, told TODAY.

Lyman's wife, Lisa, 29, didn't get a chance to witness the touching moment, so he was thankful for getting it on video as a keepsake.

Caleb and Weston joined big sisters Corinne, 4, and Amelia, 1, as part of the Lymans' growing family. They are currently living in Orlando, Florida, while Dane completes medical school at the University of Central Florida.

Only a few close family members had seen the video until Dane decided to share it on Facebook on April 1 after a great Easter weekend with family.

"I was just feeling really grateful for my family,'' he said. "That video makes us so happy, so I thought, let's see if we can make someone else happy. We were hoping it would brighten people's day the way it brightens ours."

The couple had an inkling that they could possibly have twins because Lisa's grandfather is a twin. The boys' bond has only deepened since those first moments after their birth.

"We have them in their bouncing chairs in one room, and whenever we have to move them, the second one starts to fuss after the first one is taken out of the room,'' Lyman said. "They'll also get hiccups at the exact same time.

"They're happy, they're healthy, and it's just great to see how close they already are."

