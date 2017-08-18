New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, welcome 1st child

share tweet pin email

Congratulations are order for New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Bella Raine, on Aug. 17.

Bella Raine's arrival was announced in a congratulatory tweet on Friday from The Players' Tribune, a sports-based website that Jeter, 43, founded after retiring in 2014. “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17,” read the tweet.

Hannah, 27, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, revealed she and Jeter were expecting in an essay for The Players' Tribune last February.

"Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future," she wrote in a post that featured adorable photos of her sports-star hubby clutching a bunch of pink balloons.

She and Jeter, who tied the knot in July 2016, hoped to give their children happy, normal lives, despite their father's fame, she wrote.

"We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation," she wrote. "We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

The couple, she added, also planned on teaching their children to "give back."

"Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they've been given are so fortunate, in so many ways," she wrote. "We'll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world."

However, she noted, "If they want to play baseball, well, we’re gonna have a little talk first."

Congratulations, Derek and Hannah!