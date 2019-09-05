A new commercial featuring Serena Williams shows that becoming a mother and a champion can all be part of the same journey.

The one-minute clip by U.S. Open sponsor Chase shows Williams' path to becoming a mother to daughter Alexis Olympia, 2, as a voice-over plays from her interview after she won her first U.S. Open title as a 17-year-old in 1999.

"Since 1999, this mama keeps going," the video reads.

The clip by advertising agency Droga5 combats stereotypes that becoming a mother means a loss in strength or an inability to remain at a high level as an athlete.

Williams, 37, reached the final at Wimbledon just 10 months after enduring life-threatening complications from her daughter's birth.

The montage includes footage of Williams with her eyes closed in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter. She revealed last year she had a pulmonary embolism that caused her C-section incision to open, causing a dangerous swelling of blood in her abdomen, before doctors were able to stabilize her.

The video also includes candid shots of Williams breastfeeding and calming a fussy Alexis Olympia, as well as sweet moments between husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter.

Williams posted a photo on Sept. 1 of the three of them together, taken shortly after her daughter's birth, in honor of Alexis Olympia's second birthday.

"The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,'' she wrote.

Those are special words coming from an athlete who has 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is considered by many to be the greatest women's tennis player of all time.

Williams is currently shooting for her seventh U.S. Open title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. She will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the semifinals on Thursday night in a bid to return to the final after losing to Naomi Osaka in a controversial championship match last year.