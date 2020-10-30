Boy does incredible (and adorable) live weather 'report' — and even Al Roker approves

2020 has been a dark time — between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, election fatigue, murder hornets and whatever plot twists are coming for the finale. So, in the name of self care, take a moment to enjoy this sweet viral video.

A young New Orleans boy named Lenny Sandifer is captured in an adorable clip taken by his dad, Eddie, putting on his weatherman cap to report on Hurricane Zeta.

Though the Category 2 hurricane is quite extreme — it has hammered the South, leaving six people dead and thousands without power — Lenny held his own as an inspired reporter from the scene of his front door.

Gripping his mic — which may have been missing a part but he didn't let that deter him — he nailed the classic "as-you-look-over-my-shoulder" gesture, with his dad's excellent videography skills panning to follow the shot.

"This is really crazy," he adds. "So stay inside, stay safe."

He truly nails this live report — and the weather pros thought so, too!

New Orleans meteorologist Scot Pilie of WGNO-TV shared Lenny's video on Twitter, writing, "Oh. My. Goodness. — I’m about to lose my job."

Then TODAY's own Al Roker got in on the commentary.

"I am in awe of this young man," he wrote.

I am in awe of this young man https://t.co/oOJfyHeAap — Al Roker (@alroker) October 29, 2020

Same, Al! Same.