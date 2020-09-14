New mom Ashley Graham embraces her stretch marks in candid video

Ashley Graham is a proponent of body positivity, and as a new mom, that includes embracing her stretch marks.

The model, 32, shared an honest and raw video of herself holding her stretch marks on her stomach in the shape of a heart, eight months after giving birth to her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

The relatable video was celebrated by Graham's fans, who appreciate her openness about her body changes and the challenges she's experiencing during her first year of parenthood.

"SUPER MODELS HAVE STRETCH MARKS," one person wrote.

"ASHLEY GRAHAM I WANT YOU TO KNOW YOUR BODY POSITIVITY MAKES THIS WORLD A BETTER PLACE AND YOUR THE BOMB.COM," another fan added.

"Your child's first painting," commented a third.

"I need to see this," wrote another. "Thank you."

The new mom also showed off her stretch marks in a photo shoot back in July. The images, a campaign for Swimsuits for All, were taken by her husband, Justin Ervin, at her family's home in Nebraska, and they're not Photoshopped.

"There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'Nothing,' except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop," she told People of the pictures. "I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story."

Graham filled in for Hoda Kotb last month and hosted the fourth hour of TODAY with Jenna Bush Hager, where she talked about how she views her body after having a baby.

"I think for everything that I’ve ever stood for, it’s about women being and feeling great in their skin no matter who they are, but now as a mother, I think it’s even more important because I’m not just a role model for people who follow me. I’m a role model for him," she said. "Now, having my body completely change and stretch marks and extra weight, and my hips and my stomach have shifted into new areas, I just want women to know that things will change, and it’s most important to just continue to love yourself."

Graham has been keeping it real as a mom and has been sharing relatable moments every step of the way, whether it's changing her son's diaper in the aisle at Staples or pumping breast milk in an Uber.