The captain of the New England Patriots Devin McCourty and his wife, Michelle, say they are heartbroken and devastated after their third child was stillborn.

Michelle announced the tragic news in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"I cry as I type this. Dev and I suffered the most painful experience of our lives," she said. "My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost 8 months of being pregnant — at exactly 31 weeks 2 days when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heartbeat after being completely fine the week prior…

"We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb."

Michelle is an emergency room doctor and added her faith had been shaken after losing her child.

"I can't explain my thoughts at the moment," she wrote. "My faith has always been strong, but it definitely wavered. I was so angry. So sad."

Devin and Michelle have two children together, a 3-year-old daughter Londyn and 2-year-old son Brayden.

Devin and Michelle McCourty (then Powell) at an event together in 2014 in Boston. Darren McCollester / Getty Images

Devin said in a post that he had “seen and felt God in so many ways in this last week.”

“1st was holding my 3rd child Mia and telling her I love her and then telling her see you later...all in one day,” he said. “2nd has been leading such a strong and powerful woman (Michelle)...her strength has brought me to tears but also inspired me to be what God has called me to be.”

Michelle asked for privacy while they try to cope with their family’s loss and prayers.

“We do ask that you please push your prayers our way, especially towards our future, a that will be the hardest challenge moving forward,” she wrote. “Pray for our healing. Pray for some closure. Pray that our devastation can somehow find some hope for better things to come for our family.”

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted his condolences, writing: “Love you my brother. So sad for your loss! You are in our thoughts and prayers always."

Jason and Devin McCourty celebrate during the victory parade for the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, 2019 in Boston. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Devin and his twin brother, Jason McCourty, grew up playing football and became the first set of twins ever to win a Super Bowl together after the 2018 season with the Patriots.

Together, the McCourty twins are finalists for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award, which goes to those whose “demonstrated leadership has created a positive impact on their community through sports."