Feb. 19, 2019, 3:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Andy Cohen is one proud papa.

Need proof? It's been only been 15 days since the producer, talk show host and author welcomed son Benjamin Allen to world, and he's already paid a visit to TODAY to rave about his bundle of joy.

"I'm in love. And I'm speechless." That's what Cohen wrote alongside a social-media birth announcement on Feb. 4. But when it comes to the boy he often calls Benny, he's speechless no more.

"There is a comfort in knowing that he's there waiting for me," the 50-year-old told TODAY anchors and his personal pals, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "I went out for my first night away from him, just for dinner with friends the other night, and I was sitting there and I realized, 'Wow! I love it that he's there at home for me.' It's an anchor. It's my family. I was like, 'I love this feeling.'"

And when he's by Benjamin's side, he can't take his eyes off him.

"I look at him the way I used to look at Instagram," he said, earning some laughs. "I just sit and stare at him. I'm like, 'Well, this is more interesting than a bunch of hot guys on my feed.'"

Also interesting is the circle of friends the first-time father turns to for advice, like the women of the various versions of "The Real Housewives," who've been more helpful than their on-screen personas might lead fans to believe.

"The Housewives have been really incredible," he said. "You know, the truth is, with all the noise and all the drama, they're all — most of them — are moms."

And there's one mom he turned to before he even started the process of becoming a dad — our very own Hoda Kotb, who became a mom in 2017, at the age of 52, when she adopted daughter Haley Joy.

"You were a great help to me and inspiring to me," he said of their conversations. "I was wondering, 'Can I do this at this moment in my life?' I'm 50. OK? Let's be real here."

But ultimately, what really prompted him to set out on what he calls his "complicated and challenging" path to parenthood was some simple self-reflection.

"I think I was getting to a point in my life where I was looking at: Where am I going? And where am I headed? And what do I want for the rest of my life?" he recalled. "Writing two books, publishing two books that were diaries of my life really caused me to look at how I was living my life every day. I published three years of my diaries. I was like, 'Wow. I could keep putting the same book out every year or I could do something different. I don't think this is all there is for me.'"

You can catch Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” airing from Sunday-Thursday at 11pm on Bravo.