Congratulations to Neve Campbell, whose family has gained a new addition!

The former "Party of Five" actress, 44, and her longtime boyfriend, actor JJ Feild, 40, adopted a beautiful baby boy five months ago, the star revealed Friday on Instagram.

“Sheer joy!!!!” Campbell labeled her sweet family photo, which she wrote was taken moments after the adoption became official on Thursday. The pic captures mom Campbell, dad Feild and now older brother Caspian all pushing a baby stroller down a rainy city sidewalk.

“His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him,” Campbell gushed.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Actors Neve Campbell and JJ Feild are now parents of two!

The addition of baby Raynor makes a loving family of four! Campbell and Feild, who became a pair in 2012, share 5-year-old son Caspian and, according to Campbell’s post, the old brother is infatuated with his soon-to-be partner in crime.

“Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby,’” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced.”

The adoption process often takes a lot of heart and hope. The two made it through their journey together, keeping all good news private until the final moment.

The actress recognized her family’s blessing in her Instagram post by writing, “We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift.”

This growing family certainly has a wonderful future ahead. Congratulations!