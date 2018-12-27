Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Terri Peters

Becoming a parent changes everything — including how you prefer to celebrate New Year's Eve.

While child-free grown ups may choose to ring in the new year dressed up at a party or clinking glasses in a bar, a non-scientific survey conducted by Netflix reveals 77 percent of parents in the U.S. prefer to stay home on New Year's Eve with their kids.

The subscription media service also found that 74 percent of parents surveyed plan to let their kids stay up later than normal this New Year's Eve.

For the last five years, Netflix has provided parents with on-demand New Year's Eve countdowns they can show to kids at any time of day, and this year is no different. Here’s our round up of countdowns that will be available, based on the following Netflix series, starting on December 26.

Netflix New Year's Eve Countdowns

Alexa and Katie

A female-driven buddy comedy about two lifelong best friends starting their freshman year of high school.

Prince of Peoria

When Emil, a 13 year-old prince from a wealthy island kingdom, travels to the U.S. to live incognito as an exchange student, he strikes up an unlikely friendship with Teddy, a fastidious overachiever who is Emil’s total opposite.

Pinky Malinky

Pinky Malinky is a mock-documentary-style animated show that follows the everyday life of Pinky Malinky, an infectiously positive hotdog living in a human world.

Motown Magic

Ben is a deeply imaginative and slightly awkward eight-year-old African-American boy with a big heart. Ben has one amazing ability: he is the unlikely ‘chosen one’ empowered to use Master Piece — a magical paintbrush with which he can bring to life the street-art characters and murals which adorn the walls of his city.

Larva Island

Yellow & Red are cast away on an exotic island, with inhabitants that include fellow insects, animals and one human. The human is an extremely clumsy man who has very limited wit and intelligence. He becomes their competitor over food, shelter, survival and escape.

Beat Bugs

With songs made famous by the Beatles, five friendly bugs learn big lessons about the world around them — all from the safety of their own backyard.

Skylanders Academy

Skylanders Academy follows the heroic adventures of the Skylanders team, a ragtag group of heroes with unique elemental skills who travel the vast Skylands universe, protecting it from evil-doers.

Super Monsters

As preschoolers with super powers, Drac, Cleo, Lobo, Katya, Zoe and Frankie are students with dual identities: humans by day and magical monsters by night.

True and the Rainbow Kingdom

True is the guardian of the magical Rainbow Kingdom and the show’s bright and resilient girl lead. True, along withher best friend, Bartleby the cat, use ingenuity and creative thinking to solve problems big and small, and bring harmony and love to all.

Tales of Arcadia

The story of a teenage girl, a Latino boy, and an old man who just happen to be aliens. With their home planet torn apart by Civil War, Princess Aja Tarron and Prince Krel Tarron will find themselves marooned on the most backwater, primitive world in the galaxy: Earth.

All Hail King Julien

King Julien and his trusty advisers race to save the kingdom from secret agents, stampeding clones and more — while keeping the party going strong.

Boss Baby

Thanks to the underground efforts of Baby Corp, babies have always had the biggest slice of the love pie. Boss Baby, the suit-wearing, briefcase carrying VP of Field Operations will do whatever he can to keep it that way.

Spirit Riding Free

Inspired by the Oscar nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Riding Free follows the heartfelt journey of a wild mustang who could not be tamed.

Fuller House

Spin-off based on the classic 90's comedy. When DJ Tanner loses her husband, Kimmy and Stephanie move in to help her raise her 3 kids.