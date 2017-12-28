share tweet pin email

Netflix is bringing back its popular on-demand, kiddie New Year's Eve countdowns this year, so parents can "celebrate" the New Year with their little ones while still getting them to bed at a decent hour.

This year, the video streaming service is offering countdowns featuring a variety of popular shows and characters: "All Hail King Julien," "Trollhunters," "True and the Rainbow Kingdom," "Puffin Rock," "Beat Bugs," "Skylanders Academy," "Word Party," "Larva," and "Pororo."

If none of those titles sound familiar — well, you probably don't have kids you need to trick into celebrating the new year early. But if that sounds like your kind of party, just search "countdowns" on Netflix to ring in 2018 at any hour. Then mom and dad can stay up and celebrate... or go to bed at 10 p.m. We totally get it.