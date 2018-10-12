'You rock our worlds': Neil Patrick Harris celebrates his twins' birthday

The actor showed his love for Gideon and Harper when they turned 8.
by Sarah Jackson /
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, and David Burtka
(L-R) Actor Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka pose with their children, Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris.Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Bring out the presents and cake! Neil Patrick Harris' twins, Gideon and Harper, turned 8 years old on Friday.

To celebrate, the "How I Met Your Mother" alum posted a sweet message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the two, whom Harris shares with husband David Burtka, wearing festive party hats and balloons.

"Eight years ago David and I got the two greatest presents imaginable," he wrote. "Eight years later we are still counting our blessings. Happy Birthday, Gideon and Harper. You rock our worlds."

Harris' kids have always had a special place in his heart and have even influenced some of his work. He knocked becoming an author off of his to-do list in 2017 when he published "The Magic Misfits," a children's book that he hopes his kids will want to read.

Harris, 45, currently stars as the villainous Count Olaf in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on Netflix, which kept him apart from his twins for a spell. Still, he has some tricks up his sleeve for savoring the time he does have with his kids, which he admits can be tough, especially when they're in school. One of them is making sure the whole family eats dinner together. Another is building in time for father-daughter days.

And, of course, there's always vacations!

However the family celebrates the twins' birthday, we hope the kids enjoy their special day!

