Forget the candy! One of our favorite treats every Halloween is seeing how Neil Patrick Harris and his family celebrate the holiday.

And this year might just be their best one yet!

Check out their fun and spooky big-top act:

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities!" the actor wrote alongside an incredible family photo on Instagram.

Harris dressed up as a devious-looking ringmaster, while husband David Burtka played the part of one creepy clown, but as is often the cause for this gang, the kids stole the show.

Twins Gideon and Harper, who just turned 7, made for the sweetest sideshow stars we've ever seen as a strongman and bearded little lady, respectively.

Burtka shared the same photo along with some outtakes.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see the shots.)

Team Burtka-Harris has impressed us with their takes on classic Hollywood, "Alice in Wonderland" characters and "Batman" baddies, in the past.

And we still love their 2015 effort, when the family mastered the force for a "Star Wars" theme.

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away.... A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

As for this year's subject, it's easy to see where Harris his found inspiration.

Filming the Carnivorous Carnival episodes of Series of Unfortunate Events. Olaf takes over the circus. Even the trash cans are full of it... @netflixasoue A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

He revealed, in another recent post, that's he's currently filming "the 'Carnivorous Carnival' episodes" of his Netflix hit, "A Series of Unfortunate Events."