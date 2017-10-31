Forget the candy! One of our favorite treats every Halloween is seeing how Neil Patrick Harris and his family celebrate the holiday.
And this year might just be their best one yet!
Check out their fun and spooky big-top act:
"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities!" the actor wrote alongside an incredible family photo on Instagram.
Harris dressed up as a devious-looking ringmaster, while husband David Burtka played the part of one creepy clown, but as is often the cause for this gang, the kids stole the show.
Twins Gideon and Harper, who just turned 7, made for the sweetest sideshow stars we've ever seen as a strongman and bearded little lady, respectively.
Burtka shared the same photo along with some outtakes.
(Be sure to click or swipe through to see the shots.)
Team Burtka-Harris has impressed us with their takes on classic Hollywood, "Alice in Wonderland" characters and "Batman" baddies, in the past.
And we still love their 2015 effort, when the family mastered the force for a "Star Wars" theme.
As for this year's subject, it's easy to see where Harris his found inspiration.
He revealed, in another recent post, that's he's currently filming "the 'Carnivorous Carnival' episodes" of his Netflix hit, "A Series of Unfortunate Events."