Neil Patrick Harris, Elton John take kids on vacation — and the pics are so cute

Elton John and Neil Patrick Harris sure know how to have fun with their families!

The famous dads and their families enjoyed their annual vacation together in Saint-Tropez — and luckily for fans, the whole gang shared pics of their good time.

In a group photo Harris shared, the actor, 45, and his hubby, David Burtka, pose with their 7-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, alongside John, his hubby, David Furnish, and their sons, Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5.

"The loveliest of travel compagnons. Merci, @dbelicious & @eltonjohn & @davidfurnish & our four amazing kids for such fond memories. #families #grateful," Harris captioned the beachy shot.

John, 71, shared the same photo, writing "Summer magic." Burtka shared it, too, gushing, "I am proud to call these wonderful people family ... what a wonderful tradition."

Harris, Burtka and their little ones were all smiles in another photo that overlooked Vaucluse, a scenic region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur. "Oui oui," Harris joked in the caption.

The "How I Met Your Mother" alum even shared his own "king of the world"-type shot that found him posing, arms outstretched, near the front of a boat as the gang cruised along the French Riviera. "I love being on vacation thiiiiiiiiiiiiiis much!" he wrote. Can you blame him? Look at that beautiful view!

Meanwhile, Burtka shared an adorable photo of proud dad Harris watching his daughter ham it up as they sailed together. "Harper sharpening her circus skills. Neil looking on both impressed and cautious," Burtka wrote. "He's such a sweet, caring and thoughtful papa. #grateful #lucky."

Looks like it was a fabulous getaway!