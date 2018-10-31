Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

For years, Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have delighted fans on Halloween with the amazing family costumes they create with their kids, Gideon and Harper, 10. This year, the family's spooky costumes have a Disney twist.

"Beware of hitchhiking ghosts," Burtka wrote on Instagram post where he, Harris and Gideon dressed as Ezra, Phineas and Gus, the iconic ghosts from Disney's Haunted Mansion attraction. Harper wears a bride costume and holds a bloody ax, dressed as Constance Hatchaway — the "black widow bride."

As always, fans were quick to chime in with their praise.

"I wait all year and you all never disappoint," wrote one commenter.

"As a diehard Disney fan, this blows me away," wrote another.

This isn't the first time the family has chosen a Disney-themed costume; in 2016 they dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland. Last year, they dressed as members of a creepy circus carnival, complete with a terrifying clown.

We love this year's costume — but we do hope a ghost doesn't follow them home!

