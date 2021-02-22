Three's company for actor Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco!

The star of "NCIS" and "That '70s Show" and Pacheco posted matching announcements on their Instagram accounts this weekend announcing the birth of their baby girl on February 15.

"The world is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light... often angels are sent to show us we can be more... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter..." the couple's captions read.

They added a hashtag, #itsjustus3now, a phrase they also used when they first revealed Pacheco's pregnancy on Instagram in December.

Celebrity friends congratulated the new parents, including Mandy Moore, who wrote, "Look at that gorgeous angel! Congrats to and your beautiful family and can’t wait to meet her!!" Joe Jonas left three hearts, and Gabrielle Union wrote, "Ahhhhhh CONGRATS my friend!!!!!"

Valderrama, 41, and Pacheco were engaged in January 2020. Last month, they revealed the baby they were expecting was a girl in a video showing images from their gender reveal celebration.