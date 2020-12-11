NBC's Jo Ling Kent is pregnant! Watch her announce the news on TODAY

Congratulations to Jo Ling Kent and her husband, Scott Conroy!

On Friday morning, the NBC News business and tech correspondent revealed that she has a special delivery on the way.

“There are certain packages that really can’t be rushed this holiday season,” she said after wrapping up a report of holiday shipping and shopping deadlines. “Scott, my husband, and I are so thrilled to share that we are having a baby girl come this spring.”

It was just two Decembers ago, in 2018, when Jo and Scott welcomed their first baby girl to the world, daughter Mira.

But even though Jo has been a mom for a while now, she’s still open to suggestions as her brood gets bigger.

“I’m going to need all the advice you’ve got on going from one to two,” she told TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, both of whom have two little ones at home. “I feel like we’re just now kind of figuring this out, and here we go again!”

That’s when Hoda chimed in with a reassuring message.

“You know, I think it gets easier with No. 2,” Hoda said.

Savannah seemed to have a bit of contrary wisdom.

“Well ... I’ll tell you the truth, Jo,” Savannah joked. “Call me later.”

However, Savannah added that two times the tots is actually “wonderful."

"And (as parents) you’ve still got man-to-man zone defense, so two is good," Savannah said.

Later in the morning, Jo shared a clip of the happy announcement with her followers on Instagram, describing it as “Breaking news of the best kind!!”