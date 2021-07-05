It's a girl! NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander welcomes first child

A new month ushered in new beginnings for NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander and her husband Jay Bailey! They are now the proud parents of their first child, a baby girl named Sage Milan Bailey.

Alexander told TODAY that Sage arrived in the afternoon on July 1, and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Blayne Alexander with newcomer Sage Milan. Courtesy Blayne Alexander

The name Sage is meant to embody characteristics they'd like her to represent in the world: wisdom, discernment and a calming, soothing spirit, said Alexander. Her middle name comes from a mashup of both of her grandmothers' names: Jay's late mother Millie and Blayne's mother Annita.

Sage, Blayne and Jay. Courtesy Blayne Alexander

On June 21, Alexander posted a picture of herself from holding her belly:

"This sweet girl has been my constant companion for a *very* busy 9 months of news (starting with the moment we learned we were pregnant: exactly one week before Election Day)," Alexander wrote in the caption. "Can't wait for her real introduction to this crazy, incredible world!"

And she shared a few photos with TODAY to show the little one in the hospital and on the way home.

Stay safe out there, Sage! Courtesy Blayne Alexander

Welcome, Sage Milan!