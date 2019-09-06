The NBC News family has gotten a little bit bigger in the cutest possible way.

On Wednesday night, a 9-pound, 8-ounce baby boy named Mars Hunt Rivera was born to Kasie Hunt, an NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent and the host of “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, and Matt Rivera, a senior digital producer for “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.”

NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt and "Meet the Press" senior digital producer Matt Rivera were thrilled to welcome their new baby boy, Mars Hunt Rivera, on Sept. 4, 2019. NBC News

The new parents said their baby boy has his dad’s mouth and his mom’s chin, and he sneezes so loudly you can hear him down the hall.

“Mars must already have big things planned since he started life at 9 1/2 pounds,” the proud mom and dad told TODAY Parents. “We love him so much and can’t wait to see what joy he brings to our family of three.”

Kasie Hunt, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent, is a new mom. NBC News

Kasie’s parents from Philadelphia and Matt’s parents from New York were there for Mars’ arrival.

“Gender was a surprise!” the parents noted. “We got to actually say, ‘It’s a boy!’”

Hunt joined NBC News in 2013. Since 2017, MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” has aired on Sundays from 7-9 p.m.

