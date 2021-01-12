NBC correspondent who went viral for toddler interruption gives birth

Congratulations to Courtney Kube! The NBC News Pentagon correspondent and her husband, Eric Dent, have welcomed their third child together.

Andrew Joseph “AJ” Dent arrived on Jan. 9 — 10 days past his due date! — weighing in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces. The little boy is named in honor of Dent’s friend, U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Andrew Reed, who died suddenly in 2014, and also after Kube's grandfather, Joseph Kube.

Andrew Joseph "AJ" Dent arrived Jan. 9, 2021.

AJ joins 6-year-old twin brothers Jake and Ryan.

"The boys cannot stop hugging and kissing the baby and they keep saying how much they love him," Kube told TODAY Parents. "Ryan calls him the best baby in the world, and Jake says he is the cutest baby ever born. Jake also just asked me when baby AJ will develop his super powers."

Courtney Kube and Eric Dent's baby boy joins twins brothers Ryan and Jake.

Though Kube, 42, will have her hands full with three little ones, she proved she’s a master at multitasking in October 2019, when Ryan, then 4, wandered on set during a live segment.

“Excuse me, my kids are here,” Kube said while smiling as Ryan grasped for her attention. “Live television.”

Kube later joked that she’s just glad Ryan didn’t have a meltdown on camera.

“As soon as I realized he was standing next to me, for a second your heart kind of stops,” Kube previously told TODAY. “I almost picked him up and put him on my lap, but I was afraid he would lean back against the mic. I was so glad he didn’t start crying. He was smiling and happy. It could’ve been worse.”

Kube announced her most recent pregnancy on Twitter in September 2020 with a photo of her sons wearing matching “Promoted to Big Brother” T-shirts.

Well, 2020 you continue to surprise us. The latest is another baby boy, due around New Year's! The twins are thrilled to become big brothers and have claimed naming rights. Mom & dad are thrilled and feeling very blessed. #boymom pic.twitter.com/3Ov6xhF0lQ — Courtney Kube (@ckubeNBC) September 17, 2020

"Well, 2020 you continue to surprise us. The latest is another baby boy, due around New Year’s! The twins are thrilled to become big brothers and have claimed naming rights. Mom & dad are thrilled and feeling very blessed," Kube wrote on Twitter at the time.

"This was Ryan’s initial reaction when we told him," Kube recalled. "'A baby? I thought you were just getting fat, mommy.'"

