NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley welcomes her second daughter

NBC News Correspondent Julia Ainsley and her husband, Newman Ainsley, have welcomed their second child into the world.

"We’re giddy with excitement over the latest addition to our family," the parents said in a statement they shared with TODAY Parents, "and can’t wait to get Caroline home to meet her big sister, Mary Wells."

"We're giddy with excitement over the latest addition to our family," the parents said in a statement they shared with TODAY Parents." Courtesy Julia Ainsley

Ainsley gave birth to Caroline Banks Ainsley at 2:22 pm on Nov. 16 in Washington, D.C. Baby Caroline weighed in at 8 lbs even, is 20 inches long, and was named after her two grandmothers, Caroline and Lynn. Her middle name, Banks, is the maiden name of Julia's late grandmother.

Baby Caroline is named after her two grandmothers, Caroline and Lynn. Courtesy Julia Ainsley

Ainsley made headlines in 2019 when an unruly wave of morning sickness caused her to run off camera during a live MSNBC interview. At the time, and unbeknownst to MSNBC viewers, Ainsley — who covers the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice — was seven weeks pregnant. She tried valiantly to fight through the nausea on camera before eventually removing her ear piece and stepping out of frame entirely.

Later, Ainsley confirmed her pregnancy on MSNBC's Morning Joe, with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and shared the real story behind her on-camera departure.

"As mentioned on @Morning_Joe today, here’s the time Baby Girl Ainsley made herself known to the world by causing a little morning sickness on national television," she tweeted. "Coming January 2020!"

As mentioned on @Morning_Joe today, here’s the time Baby Girl Ainsley made herself known to the world by causing a little morning sickness on national television. Coming January 2020! pic.twitter.com/CfVIuifE2W — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) September 10, 2019

Ainsley gave birth to her first, Mary Wells Knight Ainsley, on Jan. 5, 2020; big sister is also named after some strong and inspiring women in the Ainsley family.

"She is named after her paternal great-great grandmother, one of the first women to win the Pulitzer Prize for biography," said the parents. "Mary Wells comes from a long line of strong women and we can't wait to discover who she will become."

Congratulations to the happy family of four!

Related video: