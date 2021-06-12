NBC News' Carol Lee welcomes 1st child — a baby boy!

NBC News White House correspondent Carol Lee and her husband, Lt. Col. Ryan Harmon, have welcomed their first child together, a boy.

Lee delivered Montgomery “Monty” Alexander Harmon on Friday at 11:07 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Lee confirmed the happy news in a statement to TODAY and noted that "everyone is recovering well."

Carol Lee and her husband, Lt. Col. Ryan Harmon, welcomed their baby boy, named Montgomery "Monty" Alexander Harmon, on Friday. Courtesy Carol Lee

The baby joins 8-year-old brother, Hudson Lee, and their mother wrote that "big brother Hudson can’t wait to teach him everything he knows."

Lee, 44, announced her pregnancy to TODAY Parents in March. At the time, she also shared the news that her unborn child had been diagnosed with a rare but serious congenital heart defect called transposition of the great arteries, or TGA.

Carol Lee posed for a picture with her son Hudson. Courtesy Carol Lee

“It was terrifying,” Lee recalled. “My head just started spinning and I was on Google and all that bad stuff.”

But Lee found comfort in Harmon — she describes her spouse as “so positive” — and the medical team at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“They walked me through what will happen in the delivery room. I know he’ll need immediate intervention and then open heart surgery when he’s two or three days old,” Lee added at the time.

The family said Monty is expected to undergo heart surgery early next week and they hope he can return home to Washington, D.C. next month.

Lee also noted back in March that specialists are hopeful that he’ll grow up to be “a regular, normal kid.”

“It all depends on how he responds to surgery and if they find any other abnormalities,” Lee explained. “There may be be some athletic restriction in the future.”

Lee, who struggled with infertility and experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage, called her pregnancy journey an "emotional" one. But she said she didn't feel sorry for herself.

“We're lucky. We are blessed that these challenges resulted in a child. He has problems, but they could be worse,” Lee said.

Carol Lee with her son Hudson, and her husband, Lt. Col. Ryan Harmon. Courtesy Carol Lee

TGA is a medical condition in which the two main arteries carrying blood out of the heart are switched, according to Dr. Chris Caldarone, chief of congenital heart surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“What happens is the left side of the heart is normally supposed to pump the blood flow to the body and the right side of the heart pumps the blood flow to the lungs,” Caldarone previously told TODAY Parents. “In transposition those two arteries are reversed.”

Caldarone estimates that TGA affects 20 to 30 infants per 100,000 live births.

