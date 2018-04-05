Nate Berkus' newborn son's name has a touching backstory

share tweet pin email

Interior designing superstars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have shared a photo of their newborn baby along with the bittersweet story behind the child’s name.

The proud new dads welcomed their second child, Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, on March 26. In the latest issue of People magazine, they revealed the baby was named after Berkus’s former partner, Fernando Bengoechea, who was killed in a 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami.

“His middle name was Oskar,” Berkus said.

The idea behind the tribute, he added, came from Brent.

“We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship. He’s a part of our love story,” Brent said. “It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”

Oskar, who was born via surrogate, is the second child for the couple, the hosts of TLC's "Nate & Jeremiah By Design.” Berkus, 46, and Brent, 33, have been married since 2014.

Getty Images Nate Berkus's late partner remains an influence in his life with husband Jeremiah Brent, the couple share in a new article.

The couple said Bengoechea also has played an influence in the life of their other child, 3-year-old daughter Poppy.

“She has photos of him and she’ll know his whole story,” Brent said. “We both believe that the good stuff and the bad stuff is what really defines us. The kids will know both of our stories, where their names came from, and why.”

The couple said they approach parenting in a more relaxed way the second time around.

“We know what to do. We know what our weaknesses are individually,” Brent said. “We’re actually having the most beautiful time.”