Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent welcome baby boy

Interior design supercouple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are expanding their home!

But not with a new wing: the hosts of TLC's "Nate & Jeremiah By Design" have welcomed a second child into the family. Berkus announced the birth of Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus on Wednesday night via a sweet photo on Instagram:

According to People magazine, Oskar weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. The image shows big sister Poppy, 3, reaching out to her little brother's foot in a tender way and yes, our hearts have melted.

Getty Images Happy by design: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent in West Hollywood, California in 2017.

Berkus and Brent have been married since 2014, and Poppy was born in 2015 via surrogate.

And if you can't get enough Brent-Berkus baby pics, check out this tender throwback Brent posted over the weekend, just in time for Poppy's March 23 birthday:

Congratulations to the whole Brent-Berkus clan!

