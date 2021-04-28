“Game of Thrones” actor Natalie Dormer secretly gave birth to her first child, a girl, in January.

“The perfect thing to do during a pandemic is to get pregnant and have a baby,” Dormer joked on Tuesday’s episode of “That’s After Life!” podcast. “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliche. She'll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time… going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby!’”

Dormer, 39, then teased that she and her partner, actor David Oakes, 37, had to find ways to entertain themselves while in lockdown.

“What else could people do?” Dormer quipped.

Natalie Dormer and David Oakes (in 2019) secretly welcomed their first child in Jan. 2021. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO

Dormer, who is three months into motherhood, described her daughter as “an absolute joy,” but not much of a sleeper.

“I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else,” she said.

The British star noted that she sees the world differently since she and Oakes became a family of three.

“People say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system…’ and you sort of roll your eyes and go, ‘Yeah, yeah…’ — and then you have one (baby) and you go, ‘Oh, wow!’”

Dormer, who last appeared in the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful,” hopes her next role will be on stage in London. That way she’ll be close to her boyfriend and their baby and not have to worry about Hollywood's grueling hours.

“People in the industry that I’m in do lean on nannies and they do that for a reason, so they can take children with them,” Dormer explained. “But I mean for me, this is the perfect time to go back to the stage, because then I could be with her all day. But with COVID, who knows when that will happen.”