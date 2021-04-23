See why Natalia Bryant calls mom Vanessa 'the sun' in emotional interview

Natalia Bryant doesn't shy away from the loving bond she shares with her mother, Vanessa.

In a new interview with VOGUE, the mother-daughter duo got candid about their love for one another.

“My mom, she’s really the strongest person I’ve ever known,” Natalia said. “You’re always there. I would say that you’re like the sun. You’re always shining this beautiful smile. And you’ll always find the sun somewhere. Even if you can’t see it, it’s shining somewhere.”

And not that she plays favorites, but the mom of four also speaks highly of her firstborn.

“I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up," Vanessa gushed. "You’re such an amazing—not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend. You’re like the constant north star to all your friends. No matter what, you’re always there and they can always rely on you and count on you.”

After turning 18 earlier this year, the oldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models. On the topic of beauty, Natalia also credits her mom's thoughtful insight to her overall outlook.

“Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first,” she shared. “Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident, and like who I am, my morals and views. That’s definitely helped shape who I am as an individual.”

Earlier this month, the model was accepted to her "dream school", the University of Southern California.

Ever the proud parent, Vanessa shared the joyous moment to social media.

"Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani!" she wrote. "I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!"

