NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, are opening up about the emotional roller coaster that is infertility.

“I think if you had asked us 10 years ago if we thought this is what family building would have been like, ‘There is no way,’” Samantha, 34, told People in an interview published on Monday.

Kyle and Samantha, who conceived 5-year-old son Brexton through IVF, experienced a devastating miscarriage in Nov. 2018. Then, last month, the North Carolina-based couple suffered another crushing blow in their quest for a second child.

At the suggestion of their fertility specialist, Kyle and Samantha recently transferred their last remaining female embryo to a gestational surrogate. Kyle recalled how their doctors described the carrier’s uterus as “the most perfect uterus they had ever seen.” She also had perfect blood work.

But still, it didn’t take.

In a heartbreaking video shared to Instagram in November, Samantha is shown in her kitchen reacting to the negative pregnancy test.

“Our surrogate walked outside, Kyle turned the camera off and we just broke down,” Samantha recalled to People. “You put so much faith and hope in every round. By this time, you would think we would manage our expectations, right? It’s just that, every time, they tell you it should work.”

Samantha noted that Brexton was just as hopeful that he would become a big brother in 2021.

“We actually worked really hard to explain what a surrogate was and how it was going to happen,” she said. “For Brexton to understand what was going on, we equated it to if we were baking Christmas cookies and our oven broke, so we went to someone else’s house to use their oven. They are still our cookies — they just got baked in another oven and they will still come home with us.”

Last week, Samantha revealed on Instagram that she and Kyle are getting a second opinion about the next steps in their journey to expanding their family.

“I’m so excited and nervous at once, I almost feel like we are back to square one…” she wrote. “Didn’t sleep all night as my mind was thinking of a million new questions, outcomes and fears. No matter how many times we get knocked down, I will continue to keep pushing forward. #fightinginfertility.”