Exes Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber share a dance with their kids in quarantine

Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber may have split four years ago, but that doesn't mean they're afraid to share the dance floor ... especially when it's for a TikTok video with their kids!

Watts, 51, posted a video earlier this week featuring herself, Schreiber, 52, and their kids feeling groovy with shared choreographed moves, set to a clip from Doja Cat's "Say So."

"The greatest Mother’s Day gift? A TikTok!" Watts wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #modernworld and #newnormal.

Watts and Schreiber met in 2005 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Met Gala and went on to star in several movies together, including "The Painted Veil" (2006), "Movie 43" (2013) and "Chuck" (2016). Their two kids are Alexander (Sasha) Pete, 12, and Samuel Kai, 11.

The actors never married, though in 2007 Schreiber joked that they had. They parted ways in 2016 after 11 years together.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

But they're far from the only consciously uncoupled couple to reunite for a social media dance-off with their kids! Rumer Willis recently shared a series of short videos of parents (and exes) Demi Moore and Bruce Willis figuring out how to get in step with one another, resulting in some goofball moves and hysterical laughter.

All of which proves that even couples who don't stay together can still dance together!