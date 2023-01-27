Nadya Suleman celebrates her octuplets' 14th birthday — see the pic

The octuplets are turning 14!

Nadya Suleman celebrated the 14th birthday of her eight youngest children with an emotional message Jan. 27 on Instagram. The 47-year-old mom posted a photo of her octuplets sitting on a sofa in front of a mantel with gold balloons spelling out the word "Birthday." Each one of the kids holds a dessert in his or her hands and smiles big for the camera.

"Happy 14th birthday to Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Nariyah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai! You are some of the most loving, thoughtful, conscientious, and humble human beings I have ever known," the proud mom captioned the shot.

"The struggles we’ve endured over the years, have strengthened our connections to one another," she continued. "By facing new challenges in the years to come, I hope we will continue to grow as a family. I am blessed beyond measure to be your mother. I love you."

Fans hopped into the comments to send the kids birthday greetings of their own. "Happy birthday to 8 miracle kids!!" wrote one.

"Happy birthday to you all. Can’t believe it has been 14 years since you all were born," wrote another.

In 2008, Suleman became an internet sensation when she became pregnant with eight children after undergoing in vitro fertilization. She also previously relied on IVF to welcome her six older children.

In August 2022, the busy mom shared a back-to-school pic on Instagram of the octuplets on their first day of eighth grade. Next to the image she wrote, "Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you."

Suleman added a note to her "critics," revealing that her six older children told her they didn't want her to post a photo of their first day of school.

"I respect their choice, so should you," she wrote.

Nadya Suleman poses with the octuplets in 2012. Ron Siddle / Antelope Valley Press via AP

Suleman frequently documents milestones in the octuplets' lives, including birthdays and back-to-school photos on many years.

On their first day of fifth grade in 2019, Suleman shared a photo on Instagram of the octuplets posing together.

"I love you, each and every one of you, unconditionally," she wrote in her caption. "You are all becoming some of the most kind, selfless, caring human beings I have ever known. Thank you kids for being so patient with mom and posing for this last second, first day pic!"

She added the hashtag #ProudMomma.