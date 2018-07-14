Chip Gaines shares sweet photo of baby Crew: 'My heart is full'

share tweet pin email

Chip Gaines may have been holding out on us with an oh-so-adorable photo of 3-week-old Crew, but it was definitely worth the wait!

The Gaines dad took to Instagram Friday with his first post of the newborn since his June 23 arrival.

My heart is full.. A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

“My heart is full,” he captioned the precious photo.

Although Gaines stayed away from photo sharing in the first few weeks of baby Crew’s life, mom Joanna Gaines regularly indulged fans with adorable snapshots of her newest treasure.

The new mom let followers in on the early days of little Crew's birth with a carousel of photos posted to her Instagram.

The former “Fixer Upper” duo will have “a lot of little helpers,” according to Joanna, but the parents are prepared to hit pause on their professional ambitions as family becomes an even greater focus.

While the Gaines' business continues to boom with a new restaurant, book and home decor line, the proud dad promises he will drop anything to pick up his children — or cradle his newborn.

“...Jo and I believe, with God anything is possible. Including having an amazing family and career you love,” he tweeted back in April.

We couldn't be happier for this growing family!