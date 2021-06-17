With Father's Day approaching, it's time to celebrate Dad — the lovable guy who mows the lawn in hideous plaid shirts and occasionally comes close to burning the house down when he grills.

Parody video maker Penn Holderness created a dad anthem with the help of a few of his favorite dad friends — his version of the Rachel Platten hit "Fight Song," titled "Dad Song."

"This is my dad song / Cheer you up when you're sad song / Carry you to bed song," Holderness sings in the parody. "And I'll hug you so hard goodnight that you can barely breathe / Cause that's just the life for dads like you and me."

Later, Holderness croons, "I will never leave your side and I will love you till I die / This is my dad song."

"Kids grow up so fast and you have to appreciate every single crazy, imperfect, wonderful second of it," said Dalporto. "Fatherhood is a crazy ride and you have to celebrate the good, the bad and the insane of it."

Gabe Dalporto, whose wife Deva creates parodies and blogs at MyLifeSuckers, joined Holderness in the video. Dalporto says dads need an anthem to celebrate fatherhood, so he was eager to join in.

"Kids grow up so fast and you have to appreciate every single crazy, imperfect, wonderful second of it," Dalporto told TODAY Parents. "Fatherhood is a crazy ride and you have to celebrate the good, the bad and the insane of it."

Jake Fehling, a parenting writer, says the parody is also about the experience of bonding with other dads and supporting one another.

"Penn was one of the only young dads I knew well (when I moved to North Carolina,) so I leaned heavily on him when it came to Dad advice," said Fehling. "It's been a blast raising our kids together and sharing in our suffering."

Cross says he wanted to help create a dad anthem because he loves being a dad and acting silly with his toddler daughter.

Holderness is also joined by Stewart Reynolds, who posts about parenting on his Vine channel, Brittlestar, and La Guardia Cross, who makes videos with his toddler on his YouTube channel, New Father Chronicles.

"I wanted to help make a dad anthem because why not?" said Cross. "I love being a dad, these other guys love being dads, and it gives me an excuse to be silly on camera with my daughter again."

Holderness says the parody is about just that — celebrating the fun, silliness and love that dads share with their children all year long.

"I love that our families embrace us, with all our faults," said Holderness. "I love that moms let us be 'the fun one,' and I love how every dad finds his own way to bond with his children."

"I love that our families embrace us, with all our faults," said Holderness. "I love that moms let us be 'the fun one,' and I love how every dad finds his own way to bond with his children."

This story was originally published in 2016.