In her viral video, Liz explains, "As some of you guys might know, I'm a music teacher, and I've found that one of the best ways that I can process the whole transition to online learning and teaching is to write a song. So, I wrote a song, and I'd like to share that with you guys now. Here we go."

What follows sums up the collective feelings of many, many teachers, parents and students around the country quite succinctly. The video has over 12,000 likes and was even shared by author Brené Brown, who wrote, "God bless the teachers. I love them so much."

So when you get stuck on that math problem or worksheet for language arts, feel free to pull up this TikTok video (and fear not, you don't need an account just to watch it) and perhaps join along with Liz and her barbaric yawp. It's therapeutic, even if it won't help you get through that algebra homework with your teen.