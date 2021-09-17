MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser and her wife, Kathy Clark, are expecting their first child together, a girl.

Reiser, 33, is currently 15 weeks pregnant and due in March.

Lindsey Reiser (right) and Kathy Clark are expecting a baby girl in March. Courtesy Michael Williams

Reiser’s baby news didn’t come as a big surprise to her co-anchor, Kendis Gibson.

“He had already been playing detective,” she revealed. “He said he had a hunch because of the cracker snacking.”

Reiser needs those saltines: she’s been battling all-day morning sickness.

“I have definitely thrown up immediately before and after our morning show,” she said.

Her big food aversion used to be a daily staple for the morning anchor: "Coffee! I used to love a cup of joe, but lately I can’t stand it," Reiser said. "I have been waking up and anchoring at 6 a.m. without a drop of caffeine. All of a sudden I am crazy about orange juice in the morning, and I have been eating salt and vinegar chips and pickles several times a day."

Reiser told TODAY Parents that she and her wife delayed their family planning due to COVID-19.

“But we felt comfortable to embark on this journey once we were both fully vaccinated,” Reiser explained. “For Kathy, she is so grateful she can finally fulfill a lifelong dream of being a mom at 48.”

Reiser praised Clark, a journalist and executive producer at The Social Television Network, for taking on most of the at-home duties so that she can hydrate and rest.

“Kathy has been incredibly supportive during the hormonal ups and downs,” Reiser shared, noting that she is also “a strong advocate of talk therapy.”

The couple, who have been together for more than seven years, conceived their baby through intrauterine insemination (IUI), a treatment that involves doctors directly inserting sperm into the uterus.

The couple posed for a picture in New York. Courtesy Michael Williams

Reiser and Clark recently celebrated their growing family with a photoshoot. In the pictures, the pair, who are wearing “I Love NY” T-shirts, are posing with an adorable matching onesie at a playground near their home.

“We wanted to get an ‘I Love NY’ onesie to celebrate our new chapter here, since we are both from Arizona,” Reiser said.

