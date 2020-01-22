Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx shares sweet photo and tribute to fatherhood

Fatherhood can turn even the toughest hearts to mush, and Motley Crue bassist and founder Nikki Sixx is sharing his softer side in a recent tweeted photo of himself with his 5-month-old daughter, Ruby.

"I've always loved being a father," Sixx wrote in the tweet. "There are five Sixxs now (Gunner, Storm, Decker, Frankie and now Ruby) all unique and enjoying the journey of individuality."

I’ve always loved being a father. There are 5 Sixx’s now (Gunner, Storm,Decker, Frankie and now Ruby) all unique and enjoying the journey of individuality.I guess I really made up for my father never being around for me…#MarriedWithChildren

In the black and white image, Sixx, 61, holds baby Ruby up to his face and kisses her on her pacifier, which she holds in her mouth. Ruby is Sixx's only child with wife Courtney Sixx, 34, and was born in July 2019.

"I guess I really made up for my father never being around for me," Sixx also says in his post. "Love your children NO MATTER WHAT."

Sixx's other four children range in age from 28 to 19.