What were your triumphs as a mom this year?

TODAY wants to celebrate your victories, big and small.
By Lisa Tolin

It's never been easy to be a mom. But after a year like this one, we're ready to celebrate Mother's Day 2021.

Your triumphs may have been small, like getting your child to sit through a zoom or put on pants. Or they may have been massive, like teaching zoom school, taking care of loved ones and helping in the community.

TODAY wants to know: What's been your biggest triumph as a mother during this difficult year? Or what was your mother's biggest triumph?

Fill out the form below and you may be contacted by a producer to use your answer in an upcoming segment or featured here on Today.com. We can't wait to see your responses!

