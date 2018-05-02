share tweet pin email

For some moms, there's no better gift than knowing they're giving back to those less fortunate.

If the mom in your life is passionate about making the world a better place, skip the chocolates and pick one of these thoughtful gifts that give back. Whether it's a sparkly necklace or a monetary donation in her honor, these are Mother's Day gifts with a purpose.

1.One for Women boxed gift sets, $48-$68, One for Women

One for Women

Each product in these One for Women boxed gift sets is from a women-owned business — from rose salt and lemon dark chocolate to fragrant sage room spray. The company donates $1 from each purchased gift set to Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mom, everywhere. Boxes range in theme from a spa day to a box filled with products with loving messages.

2. Three newborn baby kits, $63, International Rescue Committee

International Rescue Committee

Baby kits filled with clothing and diapers are used by medical clinics in some countries to encourage moms to seek care for themselves and their babies. These newborn supply kits purchased in Mom's name will help the International Rescue Committee provide healthy and safe deliveries and adequate medical care to three mothers in need.

3. Dona Bela Shreds Classic neckwear, $32, Dona Bela Shreds

Dona Bela Shreds

Dona Bela's scarf and necklace hybrid is made from textile remnants that would otherwise be sent to landfills. In addition to helping the environment, for every piece sold, Dona Bela Shreds donates $1 to charities like Dress for Success and Water.org.

4. A year of school for two girls, $116, International Rescue Committee

International Rescue Committee

A $116 donation to the International Rescue Committee in Mom's name provides the tuition money, school supplies and other support for two girls to attend school in countries like Afghanistan and Lebanon, where crisis often forces families to save money by keeping their daughters out of school.

5. Feminist backpack, $82, 7AM Enfant

Amazon

This water-resistant, puff-material backpack can be used as a diaper bag, laptop case or travel bag and carries an important message: "The future is female." 7AM Enfant donates 10 percent of every sale to women's initiatives worldwide.

6. Mackenzie Tokyo Tortoise sunglasses, $119.95, Toms

Toms

Toms eyewear purchases provide a person in need with a full eye exam, performed by medical professionals. Toms also helps to fund treatments like sight-saving surgery and prescription eyeglasses.

7. Seeds and gardening tools, $50, Save the Children

Save the Children

If Mom loves working in her garden but has no room for more plants, Save the Children will help someone else start a garden with a $50 donation in Mom's name. Seeds and tools are donated to parents in need.

8. Block print artisan tote, $98, Feed

Feed

This tote from Feed supports artisans in India who use create fabric and sew handmade bags. With every bag purchased, Feed also donates 50 school meals to kids around the world.

9. Hair and body beauty bundle, $31.95, Soapbox Soaps

Soapbox Soaps

From moisturizing argan oil shampoo and conditioner to coconut milk hand soap, this collection of best-selling products from Soapbox Soaps will leave Mom feeling pampered. Soapbox Soaps donates a bar to someone in need for each item purchased, so five bars of soap will be donated on Mom's behalf with this set.

10. Two chickens, $25, World Vision

World Vision

For just $25, two chickens are donated to a family in need in Mom's name. Chickens provide both food and income for a family who is struggling to make ends meet.

11. Abloom rope necklace, $48, Noonday Collection

Noonday Collection

Noonday Collection partners with artisans in vulnerable communities throughout the world where workers create this jewelry. The line also supports women and children and donates portions of their Adoption Trunk Shows to adoptive families.

12. "Damn you're a good mother" T-shirt, $69, Boob

Boob

This reverse-image nursing and maternity T-shirt from Boob reminds Mom she's doing a great job every time she looks in the mirror. Boob donates 5 percent of every sale to Every Mother Counts.

13. Loofah bar soap, $12, Honey Belle

Honey Belle

These all natural soaps by Honey Belle cleanse and exfoliate and come in fragrances like rose, peppermint and lavender. Through their Soaps for Souls program, Honey Belle donates a soap to someone in need for every bar purchased.

14. Stock a library, $100, Save the Children

Save the Children

Does Mom love to read? Consider donating $100 to Save the Children in her name to replace old and damaged books in a U.S. library with new titles.

15. Signature large tote, $175, Vessel

Vessel

Perfect for carrying farmer's market finds or play date necessities, this large tote from Vessel bags comes in pretty colors like teal and rose gold. For every bag purchased, Vessel donates a backpack to a child in need. To date, the company has donated close to 30,000 backpacks — the unique ID number inside each bag tells Mom how many have been donated since her gift was purchased.

16. Silver mini love pendant, $250, Paul Gerben Jewelry

Paul Gerben Jewelry

Available in silver, gold and rose gold, these love pendants by sculptor and artist Paul Gerben are a beautiful way to remind Mom how much you adore her year-round. Gerben will donate 10 percent of the proceeds of pendants between now and Mother's Day to Cancer and Careers, a non-profit that helps people with cancer continue to thrive in their place of employment.

17. Blessed mom necklace, $34, Dear Heart Designs

Dear Heart Designs

This "blessed" necklace by Dear Heart Designs can be layered with the brand's other jewelry. Inspired by the Christian faith, the necklace comes on a card printed with a bible verse. The company donates five percent of every sale to educational and humanitarian trips around the world where volunteers work to help those in crisis.

18. Giving basket, Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator's giving basket allows you to select multiple organizations that are important to Mom and donate to each of them with one smooth checkout process. Charity Navigator's advanced search tool also allows you to search for issues that matter to Mom — like breast cancer or literacy — and select charities to donate to on her behalf.

19. 365 days of roses, $35-$450, Saaya Rose

Saaya Rose

Thanks to a special preservation process, roses from Saaya Rose last for an entire year and do not require water. Available in 15 different colors like champagne and neon pink, they are 100% Ecuadorian real roses and come in a beautiful box. Saaya Rose donates 10 percent of their proceeds to Every Mother Counts.

20. "Mombshell" T-shirt, $32, Omaze

Omaze

Celebrities like Kristen Bell love this "Mombshell" T-Shirt. Get one for your own bombshell momma and Omaze will donate to Alliance of Moms, an organization that supports teenage mothers in the foster care system.

21. Buy one/give one Mother's Day locket, $70, Pret*ty

Pret*ty

Purchasing this photo locket ensures that a mom who has lost her child to cancer will receive one, too. Along with her necklace, Pre*ty will send Mom a note that tells her about the mother who received a locket because of her gift.

22. Mommy and me floral dress and romper, $65-39, ModerneChild

ModerneChild

If Mom wants to dress like her mini me this Mother's Day, these floral print rompers and dresses from ModerneChild are a perfect way to twin. ModerneChild donates 5 percent of proceeds to Every Mother Counts.