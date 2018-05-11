share tweet pin email

When you mix moms and social media, the results are often hilarious.

Whether they're getting real about car-loop stress or recounting a crazy dinnertime conversation with their toddler, we salute the moms who make us feel like we're not alone.

So here's a roundup of recent social media hilarity — just in time for Mother's Day.

Although, we all know, moms are funny all year round. Just ask their families.

1. Giving up (Mama Needs a Nap)

I just told my kid to finish telling me his story through the bathroom door so I could pee if you want to know what completely giving up looks like. — Mama Needs a Nap (@MamaNeedsa_Nap) April 28, 2018

2. Vacay in Laundravia (MyLifeSuckers)

3. Still did it (Toni Hammer, Writer)

4. What's that liquid (Hot Mess Mama)

5. Grabbin' 37 (Danielle Guenther Photography)

6. Mommy, I drew you (Kristen Hewitt)

7. Hand sanitizer required (Whine and Cheez-its by Rachel Sobel)

8. Bedtime philosophy (The Happy Days)

Bedtime in my home, turns my daughter into an ancient philosopher, who all of the sudden, wants to discuss the world's deepest mysteries -- 5 minutes before bed... And, I just want to watch TV shows #thehappydaysbedtimeseries #momlife #motherhood #bedtime #blogger #funnymoms — The Happy Days (@The_Happy_Days) May 7, 2018

9. They're back (The Holderness Family)

10. Dramatic drop-off (Bianca Jamotte LeRoux)

11. Orthodontists in our future (Page Fehling)

12. Snack mom (Moms Cuss Too)

Yeah police interrogations are stressful but have you ever had to bring snacks for your kids soccer games? — Moms Cuss Too (@momscusstoo) May 4, 2018

13. Not enough energy (Mom Cave TV)

14. The most beautiful sound (Ramblin' Mama)

The best. A post shared by Ramblin' Mama (@therealramblinma) on May 7, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

15. Mommy's favorite (Mia Carella, Writer)

16. Special tea (YourMomSucksTho)

One day you're 22 and doing shots of tequila then you blink and you're in your 40's having special tea before bed that helps you poop — Elisabeth. (@YourMomsucksTho) May 9, 2018

17. The struggle is real (The Runaway Mama by Jen Gregory)

18. Mystery H (39ish Life by Dana Kamp)

19. Hat Day has changed (Delicate Flower)

20. Balance (SaltEmUpSisters)

21. Live, Laugh... (The Mother Octopus)

22. The hookup (Mommy Dearest Inc.)

